CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Tommy Hunter released from…

Tommy Hunter released from minor league contract by Mets

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT ST.. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Tommy Hunter was released from a minor league contract by the New York Mets on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in five spring training appearances. He allowed two runs and three hits in five innings with three strikeouts and four walks.

He agreed last month to a contract that would have called for a $2.25 million salary in the major leagues had he been added to the 40-man roster. The deal specified that if the Mets did not add him to the 40-man roster by March 24, he would be released if requested or added to the roster within 24 hours.

Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. A starter in his early days, he’s pitched exclusively in relief since 2012.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up