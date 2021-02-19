2021 St. Louis Cardinals Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EDT April 1 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. April 3 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. April 4 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. April 5 at Miami, 6:40 p.m. April 6 at Miami, 6:40 p.m. April 7 at Miami, 4:10 p.m. April 8 vs. Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m. April 10 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m. April 11 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m. April 12 vs. Washington, 7:45 p.m. April 13 vs. Washington, 7:45 p.m. April 14 vs. Washington, 1:15 p.m. April 16 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. April 17 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. April 18 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. April 19 at Washington, 7:05 p.m. April 20 at Washington, 7:05 p.m. April 21 at Washington, 4:05 p.m. April 23 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. April 24 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m. April 25 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m. April 26 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. April 27 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. April 28 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. April 29 vs. Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m. April 30 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. May 1 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. May 2 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. May 3 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m. May 4 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m. May 5 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m. May 6 vs. N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m. May 7 vs. Colorado, 8:15 p.m. May 8 vs. Colorado, 2:15 p.m. May 9 vs. Colorado, 2:15 p.m. May 11 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. May 12 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. May 13 at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. May 14 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. May 15 at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. May 16 at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. May 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m. May 19 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m. May 21 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. May 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. May 23 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m. May 24 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. May 25 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. May 26 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. May 27 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. May 28 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. May 29 at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. May 30 at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. May 31 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD June 1 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD June 2 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD June 3 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. June 4 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. June 5 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m. June 6 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m. June 8 vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. June 9 vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. June 11 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. June 12 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. June 13 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. June 14 vs. Miami, 8:15 p.m. June 15 vs. Miami, 8:15 p.m. June 16 vs. Miami, 1:15 p.m. June 17 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. June 18 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. June 19 at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. June 20 at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m. June 22 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. June 23 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. June 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. June 25 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. June 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m. June 27 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m. June 28 vs. Arizona, 8:15 p.m. June 29 vs. Arizona, 8:15 p.m. June 30 vs. Arizona, 1:15 p.m. July 1 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. July 2 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. July 3 at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. July 4 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. July 5 at San Francisco, TBD July 6 at San Francisco, TBD July 7 at San Francisco, TBD July 9 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. July 10 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. July 11 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. July 16 vs. San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. July 17 vs. San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. July 18 vs. San Francisco, 2:15 p.m. July 19 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. July 20 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. July 21 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. July 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. July 23 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 24 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 25 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. July 27 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. July 28 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. July 30 vs. Minneapolis, 8:15 p.m. July 31 vs. Minneapolis, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. Minneapolis, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 3 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 4 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 5 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 6 vs. Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 7 vs. Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8 vs. Kansas City, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 10 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 11 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 12 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 13 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 14 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 15 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 17 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 18 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 24 vs. Detroit, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25 vs. Detroit, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 27 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 31 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 1 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 3 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 4 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 5 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 6 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 7 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 10 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11 vs. Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 12 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 13 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 14 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 15 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 17 vs. San Diego, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18 vs. San Diego, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19 vs. San Diego, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 20 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 21 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 22 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 23 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 26 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30 vs. Milwaukee, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.