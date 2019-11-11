Home » MLB News » Jackie Robinson AL Rookie…

Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 6:26 PM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Yordan Álvarez, Astros 30 150
John Means, Orioles 16 5 53
Brandon Lowe, Rays 6 9 27
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox 4 8 20
Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays 2 1 7
Luis Arraez, Twins 1 2 5
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 1 1 4
Oscar Mercado, Indians 4 4

