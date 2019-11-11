Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis. Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Yordan Álvarez, Astros…

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Yordan Álvarez, Astros 30 – – 150 John Means, Orioles – 16 5 53 Brandon Lowe, Rays – 6 9 27 Eloy Jimenez, White Sox – 4 8 20 Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays – 2 1 7 Luis Arraez, Twins – 1 2 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays – 1 1 4 Oscar Mercado, Indians – – 4 4

