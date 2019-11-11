Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Yordan Álvarez, Astros
|30
|–
|–
|150
|John Means, Orioles
|–
|16
|5
|53
|Brandon Lowe, Rays
|–
|6
|9
|27
|Eloy Jimenez, White Sox
|–
|4
|8
|20
|Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays
|–
|2
|1
|7
|Luis Arraez, Twins
|–
|1
|2
|5
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Oscar Mercado, Indians
|–
|–
|4
|4
