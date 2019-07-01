202
Home » MLB News » White Sox: Emmett Till…

White Sox: Emmett Till inclusion in scoreboard graphic ‘poor form’

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 1:28 pm 07/01/2019 01:28pm
Share
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez makes a catch of a fly ball with teammate Ryan Cordell, right, looking on during the 5th inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

CHICAGO (AP) — A White Sox official says it was “poor form” for the team to show a scoreboard graphic of “famous people from Chicagoland” that grouped lynching victim Emmett Till with game show host Pat Sajak and film icon Orson Welles.

Scott Reifert, the team’s vice president of communications, said Sunday that he told the staffer who created the graphic shown during Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins that listing the slain black teenager next to the others “kind of minimalizes (that this) is a young man who lost his life.”

He says it was “poor form” and that the intent “wasn’t to insult anybody.”

Reifert also says the staffer won’t be disciplined and there will be no change in protocol.

The 1955 killing of the 14-year-old Till in Money, Mississippi, shocked the nation and was a watershed moment in the civil rights movement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
MLB News National News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!