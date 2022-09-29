IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem intersection

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 11:28 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men on Thursday blocked a major Jerusalem intersection to protest attempts to force them to register for Israel’s military draft.

Military service is mandatory for most Jewish Israeli men, but the ultra-Orthodox often receive exemptions in order to continue their religious studies.

The exemptions have long infuriated secular Israelis, but ultra-Orthodox communities have resisted repeated attempts to force them to register for the draft.

During Thursday’s protest, the black-clad religious demonstrators blocked traffic at a main intersection near the entrance to the city and chanted: “I will not join the army of destruction.”

Police said they were trying to restore order. There were no immediate reports of violence.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

