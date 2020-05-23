Canceled? Not everything — check out these Memorial Day weekend events

While many Memorial Day weekend events around our region have been cancelled because of the coronavirus, others are going forward in new ways.

While many Memorial Day weekend events around our region have been canceled because of the coronavirus, others are going forward in new ways.

D.C.’s annual parade will be replaced with a celebrity-packed TV special, several wreath-laying ceremonies are going virtual, and the Washington Nationals World Series ring ceremony will unfold on TV and online.

Here’s a rundown of events going on over the long weekend:

All Weekend

Sunday

There will not be a large demonstration ride by motorcyclists in the nation’s capital this year. Instead, AMVETS, the organizer of Rolling to Remember, is asking participants around the country to ride 22 miles in their own communities, representing the 22 veterans on average who die from suicide each day.

It’s a first: The Washington Nationals will unveil their World Series championship rings in a ceremony only viewable on TV and online.

The annual National Memorial Day Concert, normally held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, is going virtual this year with remote performances from Trace Adkins, Renee Fleming, and the National Symphony Orchestra among others. Watch it on PBS Sunday night at 8 p.m.

In Ballston, a night-time art installation on Wilson Boulevard will feature lights and sounds meant to remind you of the beach. It starts at 9 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Monday

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.