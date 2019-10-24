Home » Photo Galleries » Today in History: Oct. 24

Female workers in a British armament factory, somewhere in England, May 26, 1940, working on their Sunday off. Workers all over Britain have been working twelve hours a day and seven days a week in response to an appeal by the Minister of Supply, Herbert Morrison, to increase productivity. (AP Photo/Staff/Leslie Priest)
Every seat in the United Nations General Assembly is filled as President Harry S. Truman addresses the assembly at Flushing Meadow, New York, Oct. 24, 1950 on the fifth anniversary of the U.N. charter. (AP Photo)

Students at National College in Kansas City begin stocking a tunnel under the campus with survival supplies shown Oct. 24, 1962. College officials said it was a precautionary measure against possible atomic attack. Irene Peters, 19, Canton, Mo., stacks canned goods. In background, Edgar Walden, left, Indianapolis, and Jim Potter, Kansas City, carry in water. The college is putting in a two-week supply of food, water and oxygen in two tunnels that connect the building. The school is a Methodist four-year college. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

circa 1945: A portrait of the Brooklyn Dodgers' infielder Jackie Robinson in uniform. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
U.S. marshals escort former PTL leader Jim Bakker, center, from his attorney's office to a waiting car Thursday afternoon Aug. 31, 1989 in Charlotte, N.C. Bakker, who did not appear in court Thursday, was taken under order to the State Correctional Institute at Butner, N.C., for psychiatric evaluation. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
In 2002, authorities apprehended Army veteran John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Maryland, in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.) (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Rosa Parks seated toward the front of the bus, Montgomery, Alabama, 1956. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)
Today is Thursday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2019. There are 68 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 24, 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

On this date:

In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.

In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).

In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.

In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.

In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 53.

In 1989, former television evangelist Jim Bakker (BAY’-kur) was sentenced by a judge in Charlotte, N.C., to 45 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy. (The sentence was later reduced to eight years; it was further reduced to four for good behavior.)

In 1991, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry died in Santa Monica, California, at age 70.

In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays became the first non-U.S. team to win the World Series as they defeated the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in Game 6.

In 1997, in Arlington, Virginia, former NBC sportscaster Marv Albert was spared a jail sentence after a grudging courtroom apology to the woman he’d bitten during a sexual romp.

In 2002, authorities apprehended Army veteran John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Maryland, in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.)

In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.

In 2008, singer-actress Jennifer Hudson’s mother and brother were found slain in their Chicago home; the body of her 7-year-old nephew was found three days later. (Hudson’s estranged brother-in-law was convicted of the murders and sentenced to life in prison.)

Ten years ago: Pakistani officials announced that their soldiers had captured Kotkai, the strategically located hometown of Pakistan’s Taliban chief, Hakimullah Mehsud (hah-kee-MUH’-lah meh-SOOD’), and one of his top deputies, after fierce fighting.

Five years ago: Jaylen Fryberg, a student at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington state, fatally shot four friends he had invited to lunch and wounded a fifth teen before killing himself. A coordinated militant assault on an army checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula killed 31 Egyptian troops. Actress Marcia Strassman, who’d played Gabe Kaplan’s wife, Julie, on the 1970s sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter,” died in Sherman Oaks, California, at age 66.

One year ago: Authorities said they had intercepted pipe bombs packed with shards of glass that had been sent to several prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama; none of the bombs went off, and nobody was hurt. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince told a business forum in his country that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee) at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul was “heinous” and “painful to all Saudis;” some business leaders had pulled out of the conference after Turkish reports said a member of the prince’s entourage was involved in the killing of Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family.

