Today in History: Sept. 9

Here's a look at things that have happened on this date.

On Sept. 9, 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.” Here, Betsy Ross shows the first American flag she made to George Washington and his aides in her Arch Street home in Philadelphia in 1776. A year later the continental Congress formally adopted the 13- stripe, 13 -starflag of red, White, and blue. (AP Photo) (AP) In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Here, two tickets from Presley’s 1956 appearance on the show are pictured. (AP Photo/Ric Francis) (AP/RIC FRANCIS) In 1971, prisoners seized control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, beginning a siege that ended up claiming 43 lives. Here, shotgun carrying New York State troopers and prison guards mill outside Attica State Prison on Sept. 13, 1971. (AP Photo) (AP) In 1976, Communist Chinese leader Mao Zedong died in Beijing at age 82. Here, a ceramic bust of late Chairman Mao Zedong sits among other statues at a market in Beijing, China Saturday Sept. 9, 2006. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Dalziel) (AP/ELIZABETH DALZIEL) On Sept. 9, 1850, California became the 31st state of the union. (Thinkstock) In 2013, four days of vehicular gridlock began near the George Washington Bridge when two of three approach lanes from Fort Lee, New Jersey, were blocked off; the traffic jam was later blamed on loyalists to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the refusal of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich to endorse Christie for re-election. (Christie denied any prior knowledge of the lane closures.) FILE- In this Aug. 29, 2016 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie listens to a question from the media in Trenton, N.J. Christie’s week started with photos showing him lounging on a public beach closed by the state shutdown going viral across the globe. Next week doesn’t promise the same kind of international response, but the term-limited Republican’s name could be in the headlines again over the so-called Bridgegate scandal when his former aide is sentenced and the attorney who represented him during the scandal gets a Senate hearing to be the next FBI director. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) (AP/Mel Evans) In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared. (Thinkstock) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Monday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2019. There are 113 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 9, 1971, prisoners seized control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, beginning a siege that ended up claiming 43 lives.

On this date:

In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.”

In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.

In 1942, during World War II, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the U.S. mainland by a foreign power.

In 1943, Allied forces landed at Salerno and Taranto during World War II.

In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1960, in the first regular-season American Football League game, the Denver Broncos defeated the Boston Patriots, 13-10.

In 1986, Frank Reed, director of a private school in Lebanon, was taken hostage; he was released 44 months later.

In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. (Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.)

In 1997, Sinn Fein (shin fayn), the IRA’s political ally, formally renounced violence as it took its place in talks on Northern Ireland’s future. Actor Burgess Meredith died in Malibu, California, at age 89.

In 2005, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Brown, the principal target of harsh criticism of the Bush administration’s response to Hurricane Katrina, was relieved of his onsite command.

In 2013, four days of vehicular gridlock began near the George Washington Bridge when two of three approach lanes from Fort Lee, New Jersey, were blocked off; the traffic jam was later blamed on loyalists to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the refusal of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich (SAHK’-oh-lich) to endorse Christie for re-election. (Christie denied any prior knowledge of the lane closures.)

Ten years ago: In a speech to a joint session of Congress, President Barack Obama summoned lawmakers to enact sweeping health care legislation, declaring the “time for bickering is over.” (In an extraordinary breach of congressional decorum, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouted “You lie!” when the president said illegal immigrants would not benefit from his proposals; Wilson ended up apologizing.) British commandos in Afghanistan freed New York Times reporter Stephen Farrell from Taliban captors, but one commando and a Times translator were killed.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama met privately with congressional leaders at the White House to discuss his plan for taking action against Islamic State militants. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown glided to an easy win in the Republican primary for Senate in neighboring New Hampshire (he ended up losing in November to incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (jeen shuh-HEEN’). Apple unveiled its long-anticipated smartwatch as well as the next generation of its iPhone.

One year ago: CBS chief Les Moonves (MOON’-vehz) resigned, hours after six more women accused the veteran television executive of sexual misconduct. Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, won the Miss America title, becoming the first woman to win the crown without having to put on a swimsuit. On the NFL’s opening Sunday, Dolphins teammates Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were the only two players to kneel during the national anthem. Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) won his 14th Grand Slam title, beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.