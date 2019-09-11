Home » Photo Galleries » Today in History: Sept. 11

Today in History: Sept. 11

The Associated Press

September 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

FILE - This June 11, 2018 file photo shows an Alexander Hamilton exhibit called "Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon," that includes mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton's life and career, at Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington. The West Indies-born immigrant Hamilton volunteered for the Continental Army. The young Hamilton caught the eye of Washington and became a trusted adviser, helping defeat the British in the Battle of Yorktown. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. This June 11, 2018 file photo shows an Alexander Hamilton exhibit called “Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon,” that includes mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton’s life and career, at Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington. The West Indies-born immigrant Hamilton volunteered for the Continental Army. The young Hamilton caught the eye of Washington and became a trusted adviser, helping defeat the British in the Battle of Yorktown. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
On this date in 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam's first hydroelectric generator. This view shows the interior of one of the tunnels through which the Colorado River would be diverted around the Hoover Dam site in Boulder City, Nev., April 18, 1932. (AP Photo)
On this date in 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator. This view shows the interior of one of the tunnels through which the Colorado River would be diverted around the Hoover Dam site in Boulder City, Nev., April 18, 1932. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
On this date in 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. This is a 1942 photo of the early construction of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo)
On this date in 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. This is a 1942 photo of the early construction of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Carol Burnett Harvey Korman
In 1967, the comedy-variety program “The Carol Burnett Show” premiered on CBS. In this Feb. 17, 1973 file photo, comedians Harvey Korman, right, and Carol Burnett appear in a sketch on the “Carol Burnett Show,” in Los Angeles. Burnett is being recognized for six decades in entertainment by the Screen Actors Guild. The actors’ union announced Monday, July 20, 2015, that Burnett will receive its 52nd Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual SAG Awards in January. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File) (AP)
Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr departs his home by car Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 1998, in McLean, Va. The 445-page Starr report on the investigation into the affair between President Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was delivered to Congress Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Khue Bui)
In 1998, Congress released Kenneth Starr’s voluminous report that offered graphic details of President Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct and leveled accusations of perjury and obstruction of justice; the president’s attorneys quickly issued a point-by-point rebuttal. Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr departs his home by car Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 1998, in McLean, Va. The 445-page Starr report on the investigation into the affair between President Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was delivered to Congress Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Khue Bui) (AP/KHUE BUI)
Smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
On Sept. 11, 2001, America faced an unprecedented day of terror as 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four passenger jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova) (AP/GULNARA SAMOILOVA)
Osama bin Laden
In 2007, a new Osama bin Laden videotape was released on the sixth anniversary of 9/11; in it, the al-Qaida leader’s voice is heard commemorating one of the suicide hijackers and calling on young Muslims to follow his example by martyring themselves in attacks. In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Osama bin Laden is seen at a news conference in Khost, Afghanistan. Never-before seen video of Osama bin Laden’s son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan. The video offers the first public look at Hamza bin Laden as an adult. Until now, the public has only seen childhood pictures of him. In recent years, al-Qaida has released audio messages from Hamza bin Laden. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File) (AP/Mazhar Ali Khan)
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2019. There are 111 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 11, 2001, America faced an unprecedented day of terror as 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four passenger jetliners, sending two of the planes smashing into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths.

On this date:

In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

In 1814, an American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.

In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.

In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that drew accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A. Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration” were pushing the United States toward war.

In 1967, the comedy-variety program “The Carol Burnett Show” premiered on CBS.

In 1970, Ford Motor Co. introduced the Pinto, a compact that would become caught up in controversy over the safety of its gas tank. (The Pinto was discontinued in 1980.)

In 1973, Chilean President Salvador Allende (ah-YEN’-day) died during a violent military coup.

In 1998, Congress released Kenneth Starr’s voluminous report that offered graphic details of President Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct and leveled accusations of perjury and obstruction of justice; the president’s attorneys quickly issued a point-by-point rebuttal.

In 2006, in a prime-time address, President George W. Bush invoked the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks as he staunchly defended the war in Iraq, though he acknowledged that Saddam Hussein was not responsible for the attacks.

In 2007, a new Osama bin Laden videotape was released on the sixth anniversary of 9/11; in it, the al-Qaida leader’s voice is heard commemorating one of the suicide hijackers and calling on young Muslims to follow his example by martyring themselves in attacks.

In 2008, presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.

In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.

Ten years ago: On his first 9/11 anniversary as president, Barack Obama urged Americans to come together in service just as they united after the terrorist attacks. Anti-abortion activist James Pouillon (PUHL’-yuhn) was shot to death near a high school in Owosso, Michigan. (Harlan James Drake was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Pouillon and the owner of a gravel pit, Mike Fuoss, and sentenced to life in prison.) Death claimed Hollywood writer Larry Gelbart at age 81 and poet and punk rocker Jim Carroll at age 60.

Five years ago: In a joint statement, 10 Arab states promised to “do their share” to fight Islamic State militants, but NATO member Turkey refused to join in.

One year ago: About 1.7 million people in three states were warned to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, which was taking dead aim on the Carolinas. With Florence bearing down on the Southeast coast, President Donald Trump turned attention back to the federal government response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico a year earlier, deeming it “incredibly successful” despite a recent federal report finding that nearly 3,000 people died.

