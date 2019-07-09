Today in History: July 9

Here’s a look at things that have happened on this date in history.

In 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.) (AP Photo/Library of Congress) In 1974, former U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren died in Washington at age 83. (AP Photo) In 1995, Jerry Garcia performed for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago's Soldier Field (Garcia died a month later). This 1992 file photo shows Garcia performing in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Kristy McDonald, File) In 1962, pop artist Andy Warhol's exhibit of 32 paintings of Campbell's soup cans opened at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles. A Sotheby's technician walks past a set of Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup screenprints at the auction rooms in London, Friday, March 15, 2013. The set of ten screenprints is estimated at 100,000-150,000 pounds ($152,000-228,000) (euro 116,000-174,000) and will go for auction on March 19, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) In 2001, a divided court in Chile ruled that Gen. Augusto Pinochet could not be tried on human rights charges because of his deteriorating health and mental condition, a ruling that effectively brought the 85-year-old former dictator's legal troubles to an end. FILE – In this March 10, 1998 file photo, former Chilean dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet is shown in Santiago, Chile. The ghosts of Chile's four-decade-old, bloody coup d'etat, which led to the torture, and disappearance of thousands of political opponents, are coming to an Orlando, Florida courtroom with the start of a civil trial involving a military commander and the family of Victor Jara. The family of Jara is suing Lt. Pedro Pablo Barrientos Nunez, a former military officer in the regime of Gen. Augusto Pinochet for damages, claiming that Barrientos Nunez was in charge of the stadium where Jara was tortured and killed in 1973. The trial starts in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 13. 2016.(AP Photo/Santiago Llanquin, File) In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain. Fans of the Argentinian soccer team wait for their arrival before a Copa America Centenario group D soccer match at Soldier Field between Argentina and Panama Friday, June 10, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Today is Tuesday, July 9, the 190th day of 2019.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 9, 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)

On this date:

In 1755, British General Edward Braddock was mortally wounded as his troops suffered a massive defeat during the French and Indian War (he died four days later).

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.

In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.

In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.

In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.

In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.

In 1962, pop artist Andy Warhol’s exhibit of 32 paintings of Campbell’s soup cans opened at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles.

In 1974, former U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren died in Washington at age 83.

In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.

In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton tapped Tennessee Sen. Al Gore to be his running mate. Former CBS News commentator Eric Sevareid died in Washington at age 79.

In 1995, Jerry Garcia performed for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field (Garcia died a month later).

In 2001, a divided court in Chile ruled that Gen. Augusto Pinochet could not be tried on human rights charges because of his deteriorating health and mental condition, a ruling that effectively brought the 85-year-old former dictator’s legal troubles to an end.

Ten years ago: The Group of Eight industrialized nations opened their summit in L’Aquila, Italy, to Group of Five developing countries Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, as well as Egypt. The Dutch government turned over dozens of antiquities stolen from Iraq to Baghdad’s ambassador. Michael Phelps broke the then-world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis, swimming the two-lap final in 50.22 seconds.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama began a two-day visit to Texas, where he met with state officials, including Gov. Rick Perry, to discuss the influx of unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Modeling agency founder Eileen Ford, 92, died in Morristown, New Jersey.

One year ago: President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected federal appeals court judge, for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Kavanaugh would be confirmed in October after a contentious nomination fight.) Starbucks announced that it would eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, citing the environmental threat to oceans. Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new sexual assault charges involving a third woman.

