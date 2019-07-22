Today in History: July 22

Here's a look at what happened on this date in history.

In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina. In this image from 1939, Dr. H.J. Pearce Jr., left, and his father, Dr. H.J. Pearce, are seen as they display 13 stones found near Greenville, South Carolina, which they believed would bring about a solution to the mystery surrounding the fate of Sir Walter Raleigh’s “Lost Colony.” (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.” In this 1934 photo, Dillinger, center, strikes a pose with Lake County prosecuter Robert Estill, left, in the jail at Crown Point, Indiana. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 2011, Anders Breivik, a self-described “militant nationalist,” massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation’s worst violence since World War II. A jury in Cleveland convicted Anthony Sowell of killing 11 poor, drug-addicted women whose remains were found in his home and backyard. Here, Breivik is seen in a courtroom after his trial on Aug. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (AP/Frank Augstein) In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee poses in his uniform during the American Civil War, 1861-65. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin (meh-deh-YEEN’). (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.) This Dec. 31, 2013 photo shows Kevin Riano explaining an exhibit about Pablo Escobar at the National Police Museum in Bogota, Colombia. Escobar, the notorious drug kingpin, was assassinated in a police ambush in Medellin in 1993. The museum offers free tours in English led by young Colombians like Riano who are fulfilling a required national service stint. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz) (AP) In 2008, actress Estelle Getty died in Los Angeles at age 84. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Ut) In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation. This image is last photo in the president’s last photo session during his life. (AP Photo/Library of Congress, Alexander Gardner) (AP) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Monday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2019.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 22, 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).

On this date:

In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”

In 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.

In 1943, American forces led by Gen. George S. Patton captured Palermo, Sicily, during World War II.

In 1946, the militant Zionist group Irgun blew up a wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91 people.

In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin (meh-deh-YEEN’). (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)

In 2005, a labor agreement ended an NHL lockout that canceled the previous hockey season.

In 2008, actress Estelle Getty died in Los Angeles at age 84.

In 2011, Anders Breivik (AHN’-durs BRAY’-vihk), a self-described “militant nationalist,” massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation’s worst violence since World War II.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama told a prime-time press conference that Cambridge, Massachusetts, police had acted “stupidly” in the arrest of prominent black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., and that despite racial progress, blacks and Hispanics were still singled out unfairly for arrest. Earlier, the president met at the White House with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. Millions of Asians witnessed the longest solar eclipse of this century; in some areas, totality lasted as long as six minutes and 39 seconds.

Five years ago: A Hamas rocket exploded near Israel’s main airport, prompting a ban on flights from the U.S. and many from Europe and Canada. Johann Breyer, an 89-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect, died at a Philadelphia hospital hours before a U.S. ruling that he should be extradited to Germany to face trial.

One year ago: A man walking along a Toronto street fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes, killing two people and wounding 13 others; authorities said Faisal Hussain, described as an emotionally disturbed loner, fatally shot himself after the rampage. The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake three days earlier were remembered at a service attended by hundreds in the tourism community of Branson. For the first time in nine years, Tiger Woods took the lead in the final round of a major golf tournament before finishing in a tie for sixth at the British Open; the event was won by Francesco Molinari in the first-ever major golf championship for an Italian.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.