Today in History: July 12

Here’s a look at things that have happened on this date in history.

In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret mountaintop location as part of a drill involving a mock nuclear attack on Washington. In this 1957 photo, President Eisenhower addresses the gathering of American Field Service Students on the lawn at the White House in Washington. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Keystone) In 1960, the Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co. FILE – In this June 26, 2008 file photo, an Etch-A-Sketch drawing made by artist Andy Kingston depicts a rural farm scene in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Ohio Art Co. sold the Etch A Sketch and the spinoff Doodle Sketch to Spin Master Corp. for an undisclosed price to a toy firm in Toronto. Ohio Art announced the surprise move Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (Margaret Harwell/The Daily American Republic via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT (AP) In 1967, six days of race-related rioting erupted in Newark, New Jersey; the violence claimed 26 lives. In this photo, Newark firemen play steady streams of water on gutted structure at Court and Prince Streets in Newark. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) (AP/Marty Lederhandler) In 1977, President Jimmy Carter defended Supreme Court limits on government payments for poor women’s abortions, saying, “There are many things in life that are not fair.” (AP Photo/stf) (AP) In 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/TOM OLMSCHEID) In 1994, President Bill Clinton, visiting Germany, went to the eastern sector of Berlin, the first U.S. president to do so since Harry Truman. Wearing a leather jacket inscribed with his name and title and given to him by local personnel, President Clinton meets with members of the American Armed Forces gathered at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Berlin. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcy Nighswander) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Friday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2019. There are 172 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

On this date:

In 1543, England’s King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.

In 1817, author, poet and naturalist Henry David Thoreau was born in Concord, Massachusetts.

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.

In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)

In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret mountaintop location as part of a drill involving a mock nuclear attack on Washington.

In 1960, the Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co.

In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.

In 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, New Jersey, over the police beating of a black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter defended Supreme Court limits on government payments for poor women’s abortions, saying, “There are many things in life that are not fair.”

In 1994, President Bill Clinton, visiting Germany, went to the eastern sector of Berlin, the first U.S. president to do so since Harry Truman.

In 2003, the USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, was commissioned in Norfolk, Va.

In 2005, Prince Albert II of Monaco acceded to the throne of a 700-year-old dynasty.

Ten years ago: Rebels in Nigeria set fire to an oil depot and loading tankers in Lagos, killing five people in the group’s first attack outside the Delta region. Eun Hee Ji of South Korea made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, finishing off an even-par 71 to win the U.S. Women’s Open.

Five years ago: Afghanistan’s two rival candidates reached a breakthrough agreement brokered by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to allow a complete audit of their contested presidential election. (Former Finance Minister Ashraf Ghani emerged the winner over former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah.)

One year ago: After an emergency gathering of NATO leaders held to address his criticisms, President Donald Trump said the U.S. commitment to the alliance “remains very strong,” despite reports that he had threatened to pull out in a dispute over defense spending. Trump then flew to Great Britain for his first visit as president. Syria’s government raised its flag over the southern city of Daraa, the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar Assad, after rebels in the city surrendered. “Game of Thrones” led the way with 22 Emmy nominations; Netflix programs captured 112 nominations, taking away HBO’s front-runner title.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.