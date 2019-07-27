Today in History: July 27

Here's a look at things that have happened on July 27.

In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican national convention in Chicago. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing.) (Associated Press/TANNEN MAURY) In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case. FILE – In this March 15, 1973 file photo, President Nixon tells a White House news conference that he will not allow his legal counsel, John Dean to testify on Capitol Hill in the Watergate investigation and challenged the Senate to test him in the Supreme Court. In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes. The U.S. president and some 7,000 spectators have gathered to watch the Wright brothers demonstrate their military flyer for the second time to the U.S. Army at Fort Myer, Va., on July 30, 1909. Orville Wright took First Lt. Benjamin D. Foulois as observer on a 10-mile cross country flight to Shuter’s Hill, Alexandria, Va., and back, completing all the terms of the sale for the world’s first military plane. The Wright brothers were paid the contract price of $25,000 and a $5,000 bonus for exceeding the required speed. Standing near the propellers are Lt. Foulois, left, and Wilbur Wright. At the tail end are Lt. Frank P. Lahm, left, and Orville Wright. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 2009, football player Michael Vick, suspended for bankrolling a dogfighting operation, was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Vick’s second try for a football championship in Atlanta will come as a coach. Atlanta was announced on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as the choice to join Orlando as franchises in the new Alliance of American Football that will begin play next February.The Atlanta Alliance has hired former NFL coach Brad Childress as its head coach. Vick, the former Falcons quarterback, will serve as Childress’ offensive coordinator. (AP/John Bazemore) In 2018, official results showed that former cricket star Imran Khan won in Pakistan’s elections, but that he would have to seek out allies to form a coalition government. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers his speech for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Beijing. (AP/How Hwee Young) In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day black militant H. Rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was “as American as cherry pie.” FILE – In this Nov. 23, 1963, file photo President Lyndon B. Johnson leaves the White House on the way to his old vice presidential offices in the nearby Executive Office building as he starts a first full day as Chief Executive. With the new president is Rep. Homer Thornberry, D-Texas. A president’s first 100 days can be a tire-squealing roar from the starting line, a triumph of style over substance, a taste of what’s to come or an ambitious plan of action that gets rudely interrupted by world events. ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Saturday, July 27, the 208th day of 2019.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 27, 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.

On this date:

In 1794, French revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre was overthrown and placed under arrest; he was executed the following day.

In 1861, Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan took command of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War.

In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks’ use).

In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.

In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day black militant H. Rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was “as American as cherry pie.”

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.

In 1976, Air Force veteran Ray Brennan became the first person to die of so-called “Legionnaire’s Disease” following an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.

In 1980, on day 267 of the Iranian hostage crisis, the deposed Shah of Iran died at a military hospital outside Cairo, Egypt, at age 60.

In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)

In 2013, security forces and armed men clashed with supporters of Egypt’s ousted president, Mohammed Morsi, killing at least 80 people.

In 2017, Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died at his Kentucky home at the age of 73 from complications related to Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Ten years ago: The presidents of Taiwan and China exchanged direct messages for the first time since the two sides split 60 years earlier. Football player Michael Vick, suspended for bankrolling a dogfighting operation, was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Five years ago: Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali (vin-CHEN’-zoh nee-BAHL’-ee) won the Tour de France, becoming the first Italian to win cycling’s greatest race in 16 years. Bernhard Langer ran away with the Senior British Open for his fourth senior major title, finishing a Champions Tour-record 13 strokes ahead of Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie. Frank Thomas, Tom Glavine (GLA’-vihn) and Greg Maddux, and managers Bobby Cox, Joe Torre and Tony La Russa, were inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

One year ago: The White House announced that North Korea had returned the remains of what were believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War, with a U.S. military plane making a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of remains. The Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy surged in the second quarter at an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent, the fastest pace since 2014. Official results showed that former cricket star Imran Khan won in Pakistan’s elections, but that he would have to seek out allies to form a coalition government. A federal judge ruled that the Justice Department doesn’t have the authority to withhold grants to the city of Chicago because of its policies providing sanctuary to immigrants.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.