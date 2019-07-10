Today in History: July 10

Here's a look at what happened on this date in history.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.) In this photo, the “Big Four” of the Allies chat while gathering in Versailles for the Treaty of Versailles, which officially ended World War I, in this 1919 photo. They are, left to right, David Lloyd George, of Great Britain, Vittorio Orlando, of Italy, Georges Clemenceau, of France, and U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.) This is a 1925 photo of John T. Scopes, right, conferring with his attorney John R. Kia in Dayton, Tennessee. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong. Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway, Supreme Commander (second from right), stands, with United Nations? negotiators before their departure from advance base camp in South Korea for peace conference at Kaesong, July 10, 1951. From left: rear Adm. Arleigh Burke; Maj. Gen. L.C. Craigie; Gen. Paik Sun Yup, South Korean Army; Vice Adm. C. Turner Joy, Senior Negotiator; Gen. Ridgway, and Maj. Gen. Henry I. Hodes. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim Pringle) In 1973, the Bahamas became fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule. In this photo, Bahamas Prime Minister Lynden O. Pindling holds the constitutional papers symbolizing freedom from three centuries of British colonial rule during ceremonies marking his nation’s first day as an independent state, in Nassau, on July 10, 1973. Pindling received the papers from Britain’s Prince Charles, seen lower left. (AP Photo) (AP) In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed. In this July 10, 1985 file photo, the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior is seen after it was sank in Auckland harbor, after explosions on board. A retired French secret service agent who says he planted the bombs 30 years ago, which sank a Greenpeace ship and killed a photographer, apologized. (NZ Herald via AP, File) (AP) In 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. In this photo, Russian leader and presidential candidate Boris Yeltsin waves to supporters after a campaign speech in Moscow, Saturday, June 1, 1991. During his speech, Yeltsin promised to meet with church officials to negotiate the return of church land confiscated by the communist party. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alexander Zemlianichenko) In 1999, the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. In this July 10, 1999 file photo, the United States soccer team captain Carla Overbeck, center, the U.S. team and FIFA President Sepp Blatter, left of Overbeck, celebrate with the trophy after defeating China in a 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. They were pioneers, and they were rock stars. A dozen years later, they remain the most famous women’s team in U.S. sports. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caulfield) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Wednesday, July 10, the 191st day of 2019. There are 174 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.

On this date:

In 1509, theologian John Calvin, a key figure of the Protestant Reformation, was born in Noyon, Picardy, France.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)

In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)

In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.

In 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)

In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong.

In 1973, the Bahamas became fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule. John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil tycoon, was abducted in Rome by kidnappers who cut off his ear when his family was slow to meet their ransom demands; Getty was released in December 1973 for nearly $3 million.

In 1979, conductor Arthur Fiedler (FEED’-lur), who had led the Boston Pops orchestra for a half-century, died in Brookline, Mass., at age 84.

In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed. Bowing to pressure from irate customers, the Coca-Cola Co. said it would resume selling old-formula Coke, while continuing to sell New Coke.

In 1999, the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

In 2002, The House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).

In 2004, President George W. Bush said in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization, and that a constitutional amendment was needed to protect traditional marriage.

Ten years ago: General Motors completed an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with promises of making money and building cars people would be eager to buy. Pope Benedict XVI stressed the Catholic church’s opposition to abortion and embryonic stem cell research in his first meeting with President Barack Obama at the Vatican. British conductor Sir Edward Downes, 85, almost blind and growing deaf, and his terminally ill wife, Joan, 74, ended their lives together at an assisted suicide clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.

Five years ago: Germany demanded that the CIA station chief in Berlin leave the country as a new round of allegations of U.S. espionage worsened friction between the two allies.

One year ago: A daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for 2 { weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach. The other eight had been brought out in the two preceding days. Rancher Dwight Hammond and his son Steven, who had been convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon, were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.