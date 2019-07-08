Home » Photo Galleries » PHOTOS: Roads flood across…

PHOTOS: Roads flood across DC region

WTOP Staff

July 8, 2019, 12:00 PM

The start to the work week was not a pretty one for commuters as rains drenched the region.

Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland
Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland, on July 8, 2019. (Courtesy Benjamin Winig) (Courtesy Benjamin Winig)
Comparison shot of a residential neighborhood road taken after flood waters receded. (Courtesy Benjamin Winig)
Comparison shot of a residential neighborhood road taken after flood waters receded. (Courtesy Benjamin Winig) (Courtesy Benjamin Winig)
A neighborhood playground and pool flood after Monday’s extreme downpours. (Courtesy Alexandra Cordom) (Courtesy Alexandra Cordom)
A tractor-trailer clogs the Capital Beltway
A tractor-trailer clogs the Capital Beltway after heavy rains swept the area on July 8, 2019. (Courtesy Jeff Elliot) (Courtesy Jeff Elliot)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
cars stalled in floodwater
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW, stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
The drivers here were rescued by D.C. Fire and EMS from Canal Road. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
A driver stands on top of his car on Canal Road as the D.C. road floods with a child. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
flooded cars
A driver stands on top of his car on Canal Road as the D.C. road floods. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department) (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water) (Courtesy DC Water)
cars submerged
A number of vehicles are submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Flooding on the streets around Frederick High School were bad Monday. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
Always remember: Turn around, don’t drown. This photo was around Frederick High School. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
A downed tree around Frederick High School. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
Damage along Bradley Blvd. near Norwood School. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
(1/38)
Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland
Comparison shot of a residential neighborhood road taken after flood waters receded. (Courtesy Benjamin Winig)
A tractor-trailer clogs the Capital Beltway
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
cars stalled in floodwater
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP/Alex Brandon)
flooded cars
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water)
cars submerged

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Photo Galleries
colleen kelleher flooding

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up