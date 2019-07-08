PHOTOS: Roads flood across DC region

{{headline}}
WTOP Staff
July 8, 2019, 12:00 PM
The start to the work week was not a pretty one for commuters as rains drenched the region.
This dad had to carry his daughters from rising flood water in Bethesda. Thanks to #News4 photographer @eyezediting for capturing this moment. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/nBFS8Bqazh— Molette Green (@MoletteGreen) July 8, 2019
Flash Flood of Cabin John Creek compromised the ground & drainage pipe under Belfast Road and the road gave way #WUSA9Weather @wusa9 @hbwx @TenaciousTopper @MiriWeather pic.twitter.com/wnumYhC8wU— Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) July 8, 2019
ICYMI - Water Rescues completed - Clara Barton Parkway - @mcfrs w/ 5 vehicles in high & moving water near Beltway - at least 5 rescues from vehicles, area roads/ramps closed (cars swept away by water, occupant safely removed) pic.twitter.com/7axIr773Lg— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 8, 2019
#DCsBravest have removed several occupants to safety from cars in high water at 15th St and Constitution Ave NW. pic.twitter.com/MKXSMJzsua— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2019
Crews are making multiple water rescues across the county. The entire region is under a flash flood emergency. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/7cTwVtRyeF— Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 8, 2019
Good advice! RT @bforte22: Here’s what a overflow area can turn into during #flashflooding stay inside and away from low lying areas @nbcwashington @ffxfirerescue @dougkammerer @ChuckBell4 #flooding @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/DXkn2U2QUy— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 8, 2019
The Sleepy Hollow neighborhood has a new BATH and tennis club. (Note that is the parking lot and tennis courts that are now a lake.) @capitalweather @WTOP pic.twitter.com/BIjM9ZbHc8— Benjamin Bradley (@benjaminbradley) July 8, 2019
You’re going to need a boat to pass underneath the Virginia Ave. underpass on I-66 in NW D.C. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/7mWDWgjeoE— Steven Smith (@StevenDCSmith) July 8, 2019
some of the downpour in #oldtownalexandria today @capitalweather @WTOP a couple minutes later we watched a car stall out in this exact place! pic.twitter.com/sVo3wjTgZI— lane o'donovan (@laneodonovan) July 8, 2019
My uber is by boat this morning... Metros floating on 295 @wtop pic.twitter.com/5hYKiGTtDS— Robert W. Sprague (@rsprague_yesand) July 8, 2019
Just a day in the Park @DwntwnFrederick @frednewspost @WTOP @wbaltv11 @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/qwfKM6QIiQ— Gretchen (@thegretchenator) July 8, 2019
Wrangler with snorkel turns around. Prius decides it was ok. Now FCFD putting their lives on the line to rescue this person. @WTOPtraffic @WTOP pic.twitter.com/kmQOt6LkYj— Peterson (@mpeterson2015) July 8, 2019
Heavy rains in DC/MD/VA this morning. Hilltop Road in Merrifield, VA is closed between Prosperity and Old Lee Hwy. @WTOP @WTOPtraffic @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/fzZJNSArfz— Peter Beckman (@ooglek) July 8, 2019
High water and very low visibility in Falls Church during this AM’s storm. A debatably passable 1-way street somehow accommodated 2-way traffic. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/i0AQlyEwnj— BZ Werbel (@bzwerbel) July 8, 2019
Flash flood emergency for DC as wall of storms causes widespread flooding .@WTOP @dcWeatherAlerts #MemorialBridge pic.twitter.com/HzrQRdT8ZC— noel karl (@noelkarl2009) July 8, 2019
Hi I live on this bus now. pic.twitter.com/5MenIJHb2G— Lauren Boyer (@laurenboyer) July 8, 2019
This is what it looks like down here, please avoid the area. Thankfully the rain is starting to slow. Thank you for your patience with us. pic.twitter.com/ZSoKHmYOIc— APD_Fard (@sfardAPD) July 8, 2019
Flooding in Alexandria pic.twitter.com/IJJJlGtLD8— Vatrice Chestnut (@VatriceChestnut) July 8, 2019
Scary exit from the parking garage under the Capitals Ice Rink / Ballston Commons Mall in Arlington. The bottom level is a River! @WTOP @WTOPtraffic @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/exleKNbpEw— Wendy Marco (@WendyMarco924) July 8, 2019
Georgetown Pike, Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. @WTOPtraffic @WTOP pic.twitter.com/BHGknx5cUS— jae wooten reaves (@JaeReaves) July 8, 2019
