The Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History is set to reopen its dinosaur and fossil hall on Saturday. See a preview of the new "David H. Koch Hall of Fossils — Deep Time."

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is set to reopen its dinosaur and fossil hall on Saturday. See a preview of the new “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time” in the gallery below.

The 31,000-square-foot exhibition will feature more than 700 fossil specimens, including mammals, reptiles and insects — and even an authentic Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.