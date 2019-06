Photos of the life of heiress, designer and author Gloria Vanderbilt.

Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic who began her extraordinary life as the “poor little rich girl” of the Great Depression, survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and ’80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday at the age of 95.

Gloria Vanderbilt, who is now married to TV director Sidney Lumet, was the picture of a determined mother at State Supreme Court in New York June 5, 1959 during her current legal battle to win full time custody of her two sons from ex-husband, conductor Leopold Stokowski. In the background is her attorney Arnold Krakower. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

See photos of her life.

