Democrats win annual Congressional Baseball Game 14-7
June 26, 2019 11:17 pm06/26/2019 11:17pm
Democratic members of Congress beat Republicans 14-7 in the annual Congressional Baseball for Charity at Nationals Park on Wednesday.
Though they may have their challenges on Capitol Hill, Democrats and Republicans came together on the field for America’s favorite pastime and for D.C.-area charities, including the Washington Literacy Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.