Democrats win annual Congressional Baseball Game 14-7

Here are photos from the 2019 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

Democratic members of Congress beat Republicans 14-7 in the annual Congressional Baseball for Charity at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

Though they may have their challenges on Capitol Hill, Democrats and Republicans came together on the field for America’s favorite pastime and for D.C.-area charities, including the Washington Literacy Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

The game also supports the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, following the 2017 shooting at a Congressional baseball practice that injured several Republican lawmakers and Capitol Police officers.

See photos of the game.

The Democrats beat the Republicans in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

