Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 23-29

In this photo provided by Disney/Marvel, director Joss Whedon works on set for the film, “Avengers: Age Of Ultron.” The movie releases in the United States, on May 1, 2015. (Jay Maidment/ Disney/Marvel via AP)

Here are some celebrities having a birthday this week.

Here are some celebrities having a birthday this week.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 79. Actor Ted Shackelford (”Knots Landing”) is 73. Actor Bryan Brown (”The Thorn Birds”) is 72. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 63. Actress Frances McDormand is 62. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 57. Director Josh Whedon (”The Avengers,” `’Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 55. Singer Chico DeBarge is 49. Actress Selma Blair is 47. Actor Joel Edgerton (”Loving”) is 45. Singer KT Tunstall is 44. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 44. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier (”Two and a Half Men”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 42. Actress Melissa Rauch (”The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Singer Duffy is 35.

June 24: Actress Michele Lee is 77. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 76. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 75. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 74. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 72. Actor Peter Weller is 72. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 70. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 69. Actress Nancy Allen (”RoboCop”) is 69. Actor Joe Penny (”Jake and the Fatman,” `’Riptide”) is 63. Singer Astro of UB40 is 62. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 60. Actor Iain Glen (”Game of Thrones”) is 58. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 58. Actress Danielle Spencer (”What’s Happening”) is 54. Actress Sherry Stringfield (”ER”) is 52. Actress Carla Gallo (”Bones”) is 44. Actor Amir Talai (”LA to Vegas”) is 42. Actress Mindy Kaling (”The Mindy Project,” `’The Office”) is 40. Actress Minka Kelly is 39. Actress Vanessa Ray (”Blue Bloods”) is 38. Actor Justin Hires (2016’s “MacGyver,” `’Rush Hour”) is 34. Singer Solange Knowles is 33. Actor Max Ehrich (”The Young and the Restless,” `’Under the Dome”) is 28. Actress Beanie Feldstein (”Lady Bird”) is 26.

June 25: Actress June Lockhart is 94. Rhythm-and-blues singer Eddie Floyd is 82. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 80. Singer Carly Simon is 74. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 73. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 72. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 71. TV personality Phyllis George is 70. Rock singer Tim Finn is 67. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 65. Actor Michael Sabatino is 64. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 58. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 52. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 47. Actress Linda Cardellini is 44. Actress Busy Philipps is 40.

June 26: Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 81. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 76. Actor Clive Francis is 73. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brenda Holloway is 73. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 69. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 64. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 63. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 62. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 60. Rock singer Harriet Wheeler (The Sundays) is 56. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 51. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 49. Actor Sean Hayes is 49. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 49. Actor Nick Offerman is 49. Actress Rebecca Budig is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 45. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 45. Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 40. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 40. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 39. Actress Aubrey Plaza is 35. Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 26.

June 27: Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 77. Actress Julia Duffy is 68. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 64. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 60. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 53. Actor Christian Kane is 47. Actor Tobey Maguire is 44. Rock singer Bernhoft is 43. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 43. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 41. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 37. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 35. Actor Drake Bell is 33. Actor Ed Westwick is 32. Actress Madylin Sweeten is 28. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 23. R&B singer H.E.R. is 22. Actor Chandler Riggs is 20.

June 28: Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 93. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 82. Rock musician Dave Knights (Procul Harum) is 74. Actor Bruce Davison is 73. Actress Kathy Bates is 71. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 56. Actress Jessica Hecht is 54. Rock musician Saul Davies (James) is 54. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 53. Actor John Cusack is 53. Actor Gil Bellows is 52. Actress-singer Danielle Brisebois is 50. Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 50. Rock musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) is 43. Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 42. Country singer Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir) is 36. Country singer Kellie Pickler is 33.

June 29: Movie producer Robert Evans is 89. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 76. Actor Gary Busey is 75. Comedian Richard Lewis is 72. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 71. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 71. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 66. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men at Work) is 66. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 64. Actress Kimberlin Brown (TV: “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 58. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 58. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 57. Actress Judith Hoag is 56. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 54. Musician Dale Baker is 53. Actress Melora Hardin is 52. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 51. Actress Christina Chang is 48. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 41. Country musician Todd Sansom (Marshall Dyllon) is 41. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 37. Actress Lily Rabe is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Aundrea Fimbres is 36. Actress Camila Mendes (TV: “Riverdale”) is 25.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.