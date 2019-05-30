30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests

June 4 marks 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing's Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed. See photos from 1989.
Student-led pro-democracy protests in China lasted over seven weeks in 1989 and became China’s greatest political upheaval since the end of the Cultural Revolution more than a decade earlier.
June 4 marks 30 years since the protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed. Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the military action.
See photos from 1989.
Note: Some of the photos are graphic.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.