30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests

May 30, 2019 8:59 am 05/30/2019 08:59am
Student-led pro-democracy protests in China lasted over seven weeks in 1989 and became China’s greatest political upheaval since the end of the Cultural Revolution more than a decade earlier.

June 4 marks 30 years since the protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed. Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the military action.

See photos from 1989.

Note: Some of the photos are graphic.

Topics:
Asia News Photo Galleries Tiananmen Square World News
