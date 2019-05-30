30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests

June 4 marks 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing's Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed. See photos from 1989.

Student-led pro-democracy protests in China lasted over seven weeks in 1989 and became China’s greatest political upheaval since the end of the Cultural Revolution more than a decade earlier.

June 4 marks 30 years since the protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed. Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the military action.

See photos from 1989.

Note: Some of the photos are graphic.

An unidentified Peoples' Liberation Army soldier sits alone with his weapons after his convoy was stopped by demonstrators, Sunday, May 21, 1989, Beijing, China. In the background are some of the demonstrators. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.