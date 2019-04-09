D.C. drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking

Despite a stable job market and good quality of life, D.C.'s high cost of living and a migration of people out of the city caused the District to plummet 11 spots to No. 19 on the list of the top 125 places to live in the U.S.

Despite a stable job market and good quality of life, D.C.'s high cost of living and a migration of people out of the city caused the District to plummet 11 spots to No. 19 on the list of the top 125 places to live in the U.S.

A year ago, the District ranked No. 8 on the Best Places to Live ranking from U.S. News and World Report. This year, it’s a much different story.

Despite a stable job market and good quality of life, D.C.’s high cost of living and a number of people leaving the city prompted the magazine to drop the District 11 spots to No. 19 on the list of the top 125 places to live in the U.S.

For the third straight year, Austin, Texas took the top spot, while a number of seemingly popular cities in the northeastern part of the country failed to crack the top 20.

For example, while many people are drawn to the bright lights and skyscrapers of New York, the Big Apple checks in way down the list at No. 90.

The publication compiled its list based on the following rubric: a city’s job market strength, including jobs and median income, was worth 20%; its cost of living was worth 25%; quality of life , including schools and morning commute time, was worth 30%; and the combination of whether people wanted to move to a city and the net number of people moving into or leaving a city (desirability index and net migration) were worth a cumulative 25%.

Data in the rankings came from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. News’ own research.

“D.C still performs very well, of course,” U.S. News real estate editor Devon Thorsby told WTOP — the job market is strong; median pay is high and the area’s schools are highly ranked. Still, factors such as the cost of living (24% percent of the median income, which puts D.C. in the bottom half of the list) and the morning commute (at an average 34 minutes, it’s second-worst, only better than New York) set the area back.

D.C.’s not alone — much of the Northeast didn’t fare very strongly.

“I think a lot of it is due to affordability,” Thorsby said. That is seen most clearly in housing prices, particularly around the District: “The rise in the cost of living in the D.C area, especially when the population isn’t rising rapidly … shows a bit of a disconnect between the real estate market … and what the existing population in the area can afford.”

Cities with a big jump between 2018 and this year included Asheville, North Carolina (24 to 16) and Sarasota, Florida (34 to 18). See the full ranking in the table below:

1 Austin TX 2 Denver CO 3 Colorado Springs CO 4 Fayetteville AR 5 Des Moines IA 6 Minneapolis-St. Paul MN 7 San Francisco CA 8 Portland OR 9 Seattle WA 10 Raleigh/Durham NC 11 Huntsville AL 12 Madison WI 13 Grand Rapids MI 14 San Jose CA 15 Nashville TN 16 Asheville NC 17 Boise ID 18 Sarasota FL 19 Washington DC 20 Charlotte NC 21 Dallas-Fort Worth TX 22 Greenville SC 23 Portland ME 24 Salt Lake City UT 25 Melbourne FL 26 Phoenix AZ 27 Boston MA 28 Albany NY 29 Lexington-Fayette KY 30 Houston TX 31 Winston-Salem NC 32 Omaha NE 33 Reno NV 34 San Antonio TX 35 Fort Myers FL 36 San Diego CA 37 Pensacola FL 38 Indianapolis IN 39 Cincinnati OH 40 Fort Wayne IN 41 Lansing MI 42 Jacksonville FL 43 Manchester NH 44 Harrisburg PA 45 Charleston SC 46 Knoxville TN 47 Hartford CT 48 Lancaster PA 49 Kansas City MO 50 Pittsburgh PA 51 Columbus OH 52 Buffalo NY 53 Richmond VA 54 Syracuse NY 55 Chattanooga TN 56 Tampa FL 57 Atlanta GA 58 Rochester NY 59 Lakeland FL 60 Honolulu HI 61 Milwaukee WI 62 Worcester MA 63 Orlando FL 64 Louisville KY 65 Spokane WA 66 Greensboro NC 67 Columbia SC 68 Oklahoma City OK 69 Dayton OH 70 Anchorage AK 71 Las Vegas NV 72 Augusta GA 73 Santa Barbara CA 74 Santa Rosa CA 75 Myrtle Beach SC 76 Tucson AZ 77 Salem OR 78 Port St. Lucie FL 79 Wichita KS 80 Springfield MO 81 St. Louis MO 82 Sacramento CA 83 Tulsa OK 84 Reading PA 86 Springfield MA 86 Springfield MA 87 York PA 88 Little Rock AR 89 Birmingham AL 90 New York NY 91 Providence RI 92 Detroit MI 93 Allentown PA 94 Toledo OH 95 New Haven CT 96 Lafayette LA 97 Youngstown OH 98 Scranton PA 99 Daytona Beach FL 100 Baltimore MD 101 Killeen TX 102 Philadelphia PA 103 Virginia Beach VA 104 Chicago IL 105 Corpus Christi TX 106 Albuquerque NM 107 Los Angeles CA 108 Beaumont TX 109 Baton Rouge LA 110 El Paso TX 111 Jackson MS 112 McAllen TX 113 Miami FL 114 New Orleans LA 115 Flint MI 116 Brownsville TX 117 Salinas CA 118 Memphis TN 119 Fresno CA 120 Modesto CA 121 Mobile AL 122 Shreveport LA 123 Stockton CA 124 Bakersfield CA 125 San Juan PR

