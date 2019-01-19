2019 Women’s March: Photos from DC and around the US

The first Women's March came in January 2017. This year it may also include furloughed workers impacted by the partial government shutdown.

WASHINGTON — See images of the 2019 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and beyond. The first Women’s March in January 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of protesters. This year, marchers may also include furloughed workers impacted by the partial government shutdown.

A Women’s March protester joins thousands gathering in downtown D.C.’s Freedom Plaza on the morning of Jan. 19, with the Capitol building and Pennsylvania Avenue in the background. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.