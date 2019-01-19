WATCH: 2019 Women’s March on Washington

Thousands gathered in D.C. Saturday for the third-annual Women’s March on Washington. Watch a video of the march.

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered in D.C. for the third-annual Women’s March on Washington.

The march kicked off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street Northwest. It will be followed by a rally from 1-4 p.m. at Freedom Plaza.

Watch a video of the march below.

