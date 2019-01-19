202
Home » Washington, DC News » WATCH: 2019 Women’s March…

WATCH: 2019 Women’s March on Washington

By Ginger Whitaker January 19, 2019 12:01 pm 01/19/2019 12:01pm
18 Shares

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered in D.C. for the third-annual Women’s March on Washington.

The march kicked off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street Northwest. It will be followed by a rally from 1-4 p.m. at Freedom Plaza.

Watch a video of the march below.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Local News National News Washington, DC News watch Women's March Women's March livestream WOmens March womens march dc Womens March on Washington
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500