PHOTOS: Wildfires ravage California

See photos of the stunning and heroic efforts to contain the blazes scorching the state of California.

The deadliest wildfires fires ever in California have devastated the state.

In Paradise, California, the the town was wiped out. The death count was certain to rise. At least 42 people have died.

An air tanker drops water on a fire along the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.