202.5
Home » Photo Galleries » PHOTOS: Wildfires ravage California

PHOTOS: Wildfires ravage California

November 13, 2018 10:34 am 11/13/2018 10:34am
Share

The deadliest wildfires fires ever in California have devastated the state.

In Paradise, California, the the town was wiped out. The death count was certain to rise. At least 42 people have died.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
California wildfire National News Photo Galleries wildfires
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Wildfires ravage California
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Today in History: Nov. 13
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 11-17
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide