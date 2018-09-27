PHOTOS: Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill

The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing testimony Thursday from Christine Blasey Ford and will hear testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on an alleged sexual assault from decades ago. See photos.

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing testimony Thursday from Christine Blasey Ford, and will hear testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on an alleged sexual assault from decades ago.

The hearing could bring to a close days of high-stakes brinkmanship that roiled Washington ahead of midterm elections and threaten to jeopardize Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court.

See photos below.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

