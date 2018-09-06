202
PHOTOS: DC’s District of Fashion showcases local designers, models

By Madeleine Simon September 6, 2018 9:08 am 09/06/2018 09:08am
WASHINGTON — With New York Fashion Week officially underway, D.C. had its own fashion moment Wednesday with the District of Fashion runway show.

The semiannual event, which kicks off New York Fashion Week, featured local designers and models showcasing this year’s spring and summer collections.

TV personality and stylist, Paul Wharton, hosted the event.

Photographer Shannon Finney captured some of the featured looks and moments below:

