PHOTOS: DC’s District of Fashion showcases local designers, models

The semiannual event, which kicks off New York Fashion Week, featured local designers and models showcasing this year's spring and summer collections.

WASHINGTON — With New York Fashion Week officially underway, D.C. had its own fashion moment Wednesday with the District of Fashion runway show.

TV personality and stylist, Paul Wharton, hosted the event.

Photographer Shannon Finney captured some of the featured looks and moments below:



Television personality, stylist, and author Paul Wharton hosts the District of Fashion runway show. (Courtesy Shannon Finney/shannonfinneyphotography.com)

