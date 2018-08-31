WATCH: Rain falls as John McCain’s casket escorted into Capitol

The skies suddenly opened up and rained poured over McCain’s flag-draped casket as U.S. service members escorted it out of the hearse and up the Capitol steps.

WASHINGTON — Friday started as a bright, sunny morning at the U.S. Capitol as the ceremony for late Arizona Sen. John McCain was set to begin.

But, suddenly, the skies opened up and rained poured over McCain’s flag-draped casket as U.S. service members escorted it out of the hearse and up the Capitol steps.

The drenched servicemen never broke their stride.

See photos captured of the moment:

The flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried by joint service members into the U.S. Capitol, Friday, August 31, 2018 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool photo via AP)

