WATCH: Rain falls as John McCain’s casket escorted into Capitol

By Madeleine Simon August 31, 2018 2:10 pm 08/31/2018 02:10pm
WASHINGTON — Friday started as a bright, sunny morning at the U.S. Capitol as the ceremony for late Arizona Sen. John McCain was set to begin.

But, suddenly, the skies opened up and rained poured over McCain’s flag-draped casket as U.S. service members escorted it out of the hearse and up the Capitol steps.

The drenched servicemen never broke their stride.

See photos captured of the moment:

Topics:
Congress News Government News john mccain john mccain memorial Local News National News Photo Galleries US Capitol Washington, DC News

