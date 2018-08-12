202
PHOTOS: White nationalist, counterprotester events in DC area

By WTOP Staff August 12, 2018 10:19 am 08/12/2018 10:19am
WASHINGTON — Participants in Sunday’s “Unite the Right 2” rally descended upon D.C., a year after white nationalists held a similar event in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counterprotester was killed.

The rally was scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Square, but participants arrived hours earlier.

Counterprotesters had events planned for the day, including around Farragut Square and McPherson Square. They planned to march from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Square.

Here are photos of the rally, protests and events around the D.C. area Sunday.

