See photos of the memorial service for legendary songstress, Aretha Franklin.

Detroit residents wait in line to enter the Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

See photos of the memorial service for legendary songstress, Aretha Franklin.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.