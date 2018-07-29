PHOTOS: 2018 MLB Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Six MLB greats — Chipper Jones, James Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell — were inducted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Six MLB greats spoke Sunday to an estimated crowd of 50,000 as they were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The players were Chipper Jones, James Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell.

Each gave speeches during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.

The six played for several Major league teams. Jones played his entire carer, 19 seasons, for the Atlanta Braves.

Guerrero was in the outfield for the Montreal Expos from 1996 to 2003. The Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals in 2004.

Fans watch during an National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

