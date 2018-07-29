202
PHOTOS: 2018 MLB Hall of Fame induction ceremony

July 29, 2018 7:58 pm 07/29/2018 07:58pm
WASHINGTON — Six MLB greats spoke Sunday to an estimated crowd of 50,000 as they were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The players were Chipper Jones, James Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell.

Each gave speeches during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.

The six played for several Major league teams. Jones played his entire carer, 19 seasons, for the Atlanta Braves.

Guerrero was in the outfield for the Montreal Expos from 1996 to 2003. The Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals in 2004.

Related Gallery

Chipper Jones shines in Hall of Fame induction speech

Jones was inducted Sunday into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and he stood there delivering his speech with wife Taylor staring up at him, hours away from giving birth to a son to be named Cooper in honor of the special day.

Topics:
Baseball Hall of Fame Chipper Jones Latest News MLB News montreal expos Photo Galleries Sports vladimir guerrero Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports

