Library of Congress puts first draft of the Declaration of Independence on display for America 250

A brand-new Library of Congress exhibit gives you a look at the literal first draft of history ahead of America’s 250th birthday!

Follow WTOP’s Matt Kaufax as he explores hidden gems, local landmarks and unique stories across the D.C. area every week. New episodes of WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment are released each Tuesday and Thursday.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The very first draft of the Declaration of Independence is going on display

A brand-new Library of Congress exhibit gives you a look at the literal first draft of history ahead of America’s 250th birthday!

It’s called “The Declaration’s Promise: A Revolutionary Idea,” and WTOP is diving deep into the incredibly rare historical display in Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town!”

Featuring 121 artifacts, the exhibit aims to take a look at how the nation’s founding document is a piece of history that Americans keep coming back to — and keep striving to uphold.

The flagship item is Thomas Jefferson’s original first draft of the Declaration of Independence, with edits from John Adams and Benjamin Franklin written in the margins. The document is one of several remarkably preserved pieces.

From a handwritten copy of Abraham Lincoln’s original “Gettysburg Address,” Jefferson’s copy of Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense,” Frederick Douglass’ stirring speech on “The Meaning of July Fourth,” a 1690 edition of John Locke’s “Two Treatises of Government,” and even the first ever newspaper printings of the Declaration in the 13 colonies — there’s no shortage of items that will give you goosebumps to witness in person.

Beyond the incredibly cool pieces displayed though, there’s a deeper message: one of freedom, equality and democracy.

“The Declaration’s Promise: A Revolutionary Idea” runs for an entire year starting Friday. Learn more about the exhibit on the Library of Congress’ website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM.

“Matt About Town” is now also on YouTube.

Follow @WTOPNewsDC and @TheMattAboutTown to subscribe and get the latest episodes wherever you are!

If you have a story idea, you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.