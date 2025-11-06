Do you know the tale of DC’s ‘Jack the Slasher?’

WTOP's Matt Kaufax embarks on a journey to learn about the bizarre, yet true, story of a relatively unknown criminal from D.C.'s past who burst onto the scene in the 1890s, "cutting" his way through the community.

It’s the bizarre, yet true story of a relatively unknown criminal from D.C.’s past who burst on the scene in the 1890s, cutting his way through the region — and striking fear into the hearts of the community.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re going on a journey back to 1893, where attacks first began in D.C.’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood (though it was ultimately Tenleytown where the madman would be caught in 1894).

In this bewildering saga, there’s a twist: “Jack the Slasher” wasn’t actually slashing people. And perhaps that’s the only reason why we do not know his actual name today.

Buckle up for an amusing, true crime, historical deep dive you’ve probably never heard of before, featuring some research assistance from the host of “Best Address,” D.C. realtor Joe Himali.

