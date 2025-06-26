This flamingo at DC’s National Zoo has become a regular at staff meetings

A 1-year-old flamingo has charmed her way into daily staff meetings with her keepers at the National Zoo in D.C.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Shy National Zoo flamingo attends staff meeting with her keepers to find her footing

What if “Bring Your Flamingo to Work Day” was every day?

Turns out, that’s the case at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C., where a 1-year-old pink bird named Parker has charmed her way into daily staff meetings with zookeepers.

Parker arrived at the zoo in October 2024 as part of a group of seven flamingos meant to add some genetic diversity to the zoo’s bustling flock of 50-plus.

But, it turned out, she was much shyer than her friends.

In this episode of “Matt About Town,” Matt is getting up close and personal with Parker, to see the adorably close relationship she has with her human keepers. He’s also talking with those keepers about the work they’re doing to help her spread her wings … and eventually join the flock!

Spoiler alert: This video is painfully cute.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.