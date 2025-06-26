Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » This flamingo at DC's…

This flamingo at DC’s National Zoo has become a regular at staff meetings

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

June 26, 2025, 5:08 AM

Shy National Zoo flamingo attends staff meeting with her keepers to find her footing

What if “Bring Your Flamingo to Work Day” was every day?

Turns out, that’s the case at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C., where a 1-year-old pink bird named Parker has charmed her way into daily staff meetings with zookeepers.

Parker arrived at the zoo in October 2024 as part of a group of seven flamingos meant to add some genetic diversity to the zoo’s bustling flock of 50-plus.

But, it turned out, she was much shyer than her friends.

In this episode of “Matt About Town,” Matt is getting up close and personal with Parker, to see the adorably close relationship she has with her human keepers. He’s also talking with those keepers about the work they’re doing to help her spread her wings … and eventually join the flock!

Spoiler alert: This video is painfully cute.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up