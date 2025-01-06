Slices of life in 2024: Celebrating a jam-packed year of ‘Matt About Town’

Watch this short compilation video of some of the most interesting 'Matt About Town' episodes from 2024.

The D.C. region is a community full of some of the most interesting people, places, events and other phenomena that add a rich layer of vibrancy, fun and history to the nation’s capital.

Spotlighting those little slices of life, and highlighting some of the more off-the-beaten-path stories across the District, Maryland and Virginia is a job that falls to WTOP feature reporter Matt Kaufax.

Though Matt’s ‘Matt About Town’ feature segment began in 2023, 2024 was the first full year of it.

A full year of off-the-wall happenings and adventures that showcased a side of town you might not be familiar with — but should definitely know about.

The WTOP social media team compiled a short video of some of Matt’s most interesting features to sum up his explorations as best as it could. Take a peak at this highlight video, and tune into new episodes of ‘Matt About Town’ in 2025.

It returns on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

