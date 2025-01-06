Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » Slices of life in…

Slices of life in 2024: Celebrating a jam-packed year of ‘Matt About Town’

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

January 6, 2025, 11:28 AM

Matt About Town highlights from 2024

The D.C. region is a community full of some of the most interesting people, places, events and other phenomena that add a rich layer of vibrancy, fun and history to the nation’s capital.

Spotlighting those little slices of life, and highlighting some of the more off-the-beaten-path stories across the District, Maryland and Virginia is a job that falls to WTOP feature reporter Matt Kaufax.

Though Matt’s ‘Matt About Town’ feature segment began in 2023, 2024 was the first full year of it.

A full year of off-the-wall happenings and adventures that showcased a side of town you might not be familiar with — but should definitely know about.

The WTOP social media team compiled a short video of some of Matt’s most interesting features to sum up his explorations as best as it could. Take a peak at this highlight video, and tune into new episodes of ‘Matt About Town’ in 2025.

It returns on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM! 

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Matt About Town
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up