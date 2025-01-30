Live Radio
Explore the funny and obscure backstory behind DC’s Lobsterman statue

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

January 30, 2025, 5:00 AM

Explore the funny and obscure backstory behind DC's "Lobsterman" statue

At The Wharf’s Market Pier in Southwest D.C. sits the statue of a watchful protector, a dark knight, a hero who is definitely from out of town.

The Maine Lobsterman is a New England treasure that somehow ended up right here in the nation’s capital.

The story of how it got here is a twisting tale with ebbs and flows — much like waves on the high seas.

Back again with WTOP’s Matt Kaufax, National Park Service Ranger Mike Litterst takes us through the claw-tastic backstory behind this obscure monument — and it’s sure to crack you up.

