This Va. winery’s famous Christmas cork display uses more than 300,000 wine bottles worth of decor!

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax took a trip to Rappahannock County to find out how much vino you have to drink to craft the D.C. area’s most festive holiday display.

Where can you find 300,000 wine corks formed into larger-than-life Christmas sculptures in Virginia?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax took a trip to Rappahannock County, Virginia, to find out how much vino you have to drink to craft the region’s most festive holiday display.

Come along with Matt in his video exploration of Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville, Virginia, where owner Al Kellert combined his love of winemaking with his unbridled affection for the holiday season to create one of the most charming winter wonderlands you’ll ever see.

Along his journey, Matt saw planes, trains, automobiles — and even got a chance to sit on Santa’s throne — all made entirely of wine corks. After 30 years in business, Al told Matt he’s not sure what takes more time: meticulously crafting each bottle of wine or brainstorming his next creative cork display idea!

Check out all "Matt About Town" episodes here!

