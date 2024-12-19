Holidays got you tense? This DC rage room and axe throwing spot has a solution

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax went to the Experience Kraken Rage Room in Penn Quarter to experience some of the most fun stress relief money can buy.

If the craziness of the holiday season has you feeling so stressed you could break something — there’s a place for that in D.C.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax went to the Experience Kraken Rage Room in Penn Quarter to experience some of the most fun stress relief money can buy.

After putting on a hazmat suit, choosing his instruments of destruction and picking out a bundle (or two) of items to smash, Matt realized: The best way to spread holiday cheer is by breaking things for all to hear.

Watch his smashing video to see the action up close!

You can book your own rage room session online. Experience Kraken also offers pickleball, roller-skating, and (their other most popular activity) axe throwing, which you can schedule sessions for at multiple locations in the D.C. area.

