Calling all Potterheads: Forbidden Forest Experience is now open in Leesburg, Va.

Calling all Harry Potter fans! “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” located in Leesburg, Virginia, is now open.

Despite warnings from Professor Dumbledore, Hogwarts’ Dark Forest is now open in the D.C. region. So grab your wand, broomstick and your cloak, and venture into a magical world that promises to activate all five senses!

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” located in Leesburg, Virginia, is a mile-long trek through the woods, filled with tens of thousands of lights, speakers, props and set pieces that make you feel like you’re living inside the iconic movie franchise for the evening.

Whether you’re new to the Harry Potter fandom or a seasoned student of witchcraft and wizardry at Hogwarts, this attraction, a partnership between events company Fever and entertainment giant Warner Bros., has something in it for the Potterhead in us all.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax brushed up on his book of spells and potions and lived out a childhood fantasy. During his journey through the Forbidden Forest, Matt cast his own Patronus charm, bowed to a Hippogriff, prepared for the Triwizard Tournament and entered into the Great Hall of Hogwarts itself — among many other wizardly activities.

The experience follows your favorite Harry Potter characters along a linear journey through all seven books. Though the attraction was in Leesburg once before a couple years ago, its creators said this iteration is a completely refreshed and revamped journey, with all new characters and scenes that fans are sure to recognize.

During his trek through the illuminated trail, Matt found that if there’s ever any interactive attraction in the D.C. area that encapsulates the essence and meaning of the words “immersive experience,” this is it.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” is open through Jan. 5. The creators also said to be on the lookout for a Hogwarts winter wonderland transformation happening in the coming weeks.

You can find more details and purchase tickets on the attraction’s website.

