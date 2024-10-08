Dinosaurs at the Zoo? Come fossil hunting among some scaly friends!

In the latest edition of Matt About Town, WTOP’s Matt Kaufax slithered over to the Smithsonian National Zoo, where he found more than meets the eye at the Reptile House.

Did you know there are hidden fossils from the time of the dinosaurs buried at the Smithsonian National Zoo?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax slithered over to the zoo — where he found there is more than meets the eye at the Reptile House.

The fossils at the zoo aren’t a part of any planned exhibit. They don’t have signs indicating where they are located. In fact, not many people (including some who work at the zoo itself) have any idea they’re there!

Built in 1931, a uniquely ornate portico marks the entrance to the zoo’s Reptile House. Above the door, a stegosaurus dinosaur mural welcomes guests as they enter through the building’s domed archway.

That’s where, if you look to your left or right, you might see pillars made of a certain red limestone — which hold prehistoric remains … if you look closely enough.

To find these fossils, Matt enlisted the help of D.C.’s resident “fossil hunter,” Christopher Barr.

By day, Barr is a lawyer at a firm in the District. But at night, he dons his Indiana Jones-style fedora and explores what he calls “D.C.’s accidental museum of paleontology.”

Barr’s background in paleontology and geology from his time in school is what fuels his side hobby. From the early 2000s, he’s been documenting hidden fossils in the D.C. area, and has amassed an entire fossil library on his online blog.

While his website has been inactive for a few years, Barr is in the process of getting things back up and running with updated locations. In the meantime, you can find the archived site with all of Barr’s work (and all of DC’s hidden fossil spots) here.

Matt and Chris’ journey over to the National Zoo was their fourth adventure fossil hunting together in D.C. You can watch previous installments of Matt’s “Fossil Hunters” mini series below, where he and Chris explored:

Hidden fossils in steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial.

Prehistoric remains in floor of the MLK Jr. Memorial gift shop at the Tidal Basin.

And fossils in the floors, the walls and even the bathrooms of D.C.’s National Gallery of Art.

