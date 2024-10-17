History meets the paranormal on this haunted DC ghost tour

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax hit the streets of D.C. for a proper haunting to kick off his Halloween season the right way.

Do you believe in ghosts? Do you have a passion for history? One D.C. tour might have just what you’re looking for.

But be warned: These spirits are spooky!

Come along on “DC Ghosts of the Capital City Ghost Tour,” where a knowledgeable guide escorted Matt and his new friends around to some of D.C.’s most famous locations near the White House.

During the tour, Matt learned about the various spirits that inhabit D.C.’s most iconic haunted spots, like the John Wilson Building, St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Blair House, the Decatur House, the Dolly Madison House, the Treasury Annex and many more!

As a part of the DC Ghosts tour, you also learn about the backstories behind these spirit sightings from over the years — and the people who they’re based on.

As it turns out, there’s no better place than the nation’s capital when it comes to ghosts from our country’s past and being in D.C. puts you closer than ever to their history.

Join Matt on a brisk walk by lantern light on a crisp fall evening, and try not to scream!

DC Ghosts, a subsidiary of US Ghost Adventures, offers various experiences in addition to their Capital City tour, including haunted pub crawls for adults, which elevate the experience to new heights.

To see their offerings and book a tour, visit their website.

