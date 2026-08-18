Maryland state education leaders will follow local districts on screen time policies

Instead, Carey Wright said, Maryland officials will keep an eye on what districts choose to do.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Maryland Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright told reporters that the state won’t be telling local school districts whether to limit screen time for instruction.

Instead, Wright said, Maryland officials will keep an eye on what districts choose to do. Wright said she’s aware that there’s increased concern from parents about how much instruction time is carried out using tech versus direct instruction from a teacher.

“To me I think, there’s got to be a happy medium,” Wright said.

She added that any policy changes on screen time would likely be tied to grade level.

Regarding students in kindergarten through third grades, Wright said, “I think that’s where you’re probably going to see, based on a lot of the research that’s out there now, less screen time.”

When it comes to younger children who are just learning to decode as they learn to read, Wright said they need “more face-to-face interaction with the teacher and the adults in the room.”

“That is just the beginning of everything; the beginning of socialization, the beginning of learning communication,” Wright said. “All of that starts at a very young age, particularly if you’re learning to read.”

Joshua Michael, president of the Maryland State Board of Education also spoke during Tuesday’s back-to-school briefing.

“We’ve seen some of our districts, like in Baltimore City, that have really reduced screentime K-3, so we’re carefully watching” what those districts do, Michael said.

Referencing the decision by Baltimore City schools, Michael said, “I’m very happy to have less screen time in the classroom.”

Michael said the state doesn’t want to make a decision that it would find itself reversing, so education leaders will continue to monitor how local school districts handle the issue, and what they find.

“There are some things that technology’s really meaningful for, and has really moved the needle for us,” Michael said. “In other ways, I think we’re getting away from the foundations of social interactions and the core — how we understand teaching and learning.”

In Montgomery County, the board of education passed a resolution to study the impact of screentime for instruction and expects to complete its report in March of 2027.

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