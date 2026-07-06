The U.S. Naval Academy marked 30 years, then 40 years of enrolling women with celebrations and fanfare. But on Monday, its 50th anniversary of coeducation, the Annapolis military college is doing nothing.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

The U.S. Naval Academy marked 30 years, then 40 years of enrolling women with celebrations and fanfare. But on Monday, its 50th anniversary of coeducation, the Annapolis military college is doing nothing.

Academy officials weren’t involved in a 950-person April gala hosted by the alumni association. An academy spokesperson wouldn’t say whether the institution would mark the milestone.

The silence irks some female graduates who believe it’s the latest sign of President Donald Trump’s influence on the armed forces.

This story by Ellie Wolfe and Matti Gellman continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery: The Naval Academy enrolled women 50 years ago. It’s not celebrating.