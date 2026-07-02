Maryland looks to bring down cost of utility bills

Maryland is expanding benefits offered through the state's energy assistance programs.

Thousands of Marylanders could soon see lower utility bills, thanks to an expansion of the state’s energy assistance program.

Maryland is expanding benefits offered through the state’s energy assistance programs, a move aimed at lowering utility bills as energy costs strain some households, according to a Thursday news release from Gov. Wes Moore’s office.

Low-income households are expected to see the largest savings.

Marylanders could see up to a 32% increase in their benefits through the Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs’ energy assistance program.

“In our region and across the country, the rising cost of energy has gotten out of control,” Moore said in a news release. “But no family should have to choose between paying their utility bill and putting food on the table.”

The revised benefit structure launched this week was created to offset up to 55% of annual heating costs and up to 47% of electric bills for Marylanders in need.

Factors like household size, utility consumption and finances will impact the amount of assistance a home receives. According to the state’s Department of Human Services office, households that are considered low-income will get the largest bump in support.

The state’s Office of Home Energy Programs is also issuing $48 million in supplemental grants to help Marylanders cover their electric bills through the end of September. Those grants will be automatically applied to people who received benefits from the Electric Universal Service Program in the 2026 fiscal year.

Households that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Cash Assistance will be automatically connected to the energy assistance programs.

A new law passed by the Maryland General Assembly this year expanded access to the Electric Universal Service Program to include Marylanders who don’t qualify for federal benefits to help with energy costs.

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