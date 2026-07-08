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‘War scene’: Bus crash, other collisions leave at least 33 injured in Pikesville, Md.

Darreonna Davis, Shayla Colon and Hallie Miller, The Banner

July 8, 2026, 9:28 PM

This Baltimore County Fire Department photo shows the scene of the bus crash on the 1500 block of Reisterstown Rd. in Pikesville, Md.(Courtesy Baltimore County Fire Department)

More than 30 people were injured, at least one critically, when an MTA bus went careening through a main street in Pikesville Wednesday evening, slamming into a store and leaving cars strewn across the road.

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph W. Dixon said officials were investigating what set off the chain of collisions in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road shortly before 6 p.m., but he likened it to a “war scene.”

More than 100 first responders converged on the scene, which was littered with damaged vehicles, car parts, building bricks and hanging power lines.

This developing story continues. Read the rest at The Banner.

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Darreonna Davis, Shayla Colon and Hallie Miller, The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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