Live Radio
Home » Local News » Small earthquake recorded off…

Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 9, 2023, 9:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km.

An earthquake of this magnitude is typically not felt, but it can be recorded by a seismograph.

As of Thursday morning, there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

This is the second earthquake in the Mid-Atlantic since October 2022 when a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Maryland, mostly in Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties.

The report of Wednesday night’s 2.6 magnitude earthquake off the Virginia coast.
(Courtesy USGS)

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up