Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

The U.S. Geological Survey said there was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded around 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia.

A small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km.

An earthquake of this magnitude is typically not felt, but it can be recorded by a seismograph.

As of Thursday morning, there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

This is the second earthquake in the Mid-Atlantic since October 2022 when a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Maryland, mostly in Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties.