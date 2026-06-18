She thought it was an email from Social Security. Instead, it was a $100,000 trap.

In 2023, Lisa, 82, lost more than $100,000 by falling prey to a scammer, and on Wednesday she shared her story in front of a crowd at a Montgomery County World Elder Abuse Awareness Day event.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

In 2023, Lisa, 82, lost more than $100,000 by falling prey to a scammer, and on Wednesday she shared her story in front of a crowd of about 100 of her peers with the hope of preventing them from becoming victims.

“I was so scared and so worried,” the Rockville resident said during the 16th annual Montgomery County Older Adults Safety Forum at the Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center in Silver Spring.

Sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, the event featured local leaders and law enforcement officials along with panel discussions, presentations and exhibitors focused on protecting older residents.

According to Lisa, the scam began with a fake email from the Social Security Administration telling Lisa – who asked not to have her last name printed to protect her privacy – that her “Social Security number was suspended and that she needed to take immediate action.”

The story continues. Read the rest from Bethesda Today.