Could a new effort redraw Maryland’s congressional map?

If both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly approve it with two-thirds majorities, a redistricting amendment to the state constitution will appear on the November ballot.

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Baltimore Sun reporter Mennatalla Ibrahim joined WTOP to discuss Maryland’s new effort to redraw its congressional map.

Efforts to redraw Maryland’s congressional map could be getting new momentum.

The Baltimore Sun reports top Democratic leaders have quietly developed plans to take up redistricting in a mid-July special session.

If both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly approve the redistricting plan with three-fifths majorities, a proposed amendment to the state constitution will appear on the November ballot. The new map would take effect ahead of the 2028 election.

The amendment would reverse a 2022 ruling from Senior State Circuit Court Judge Lynne Battaglia that struck down a congressional map designed to favor Democrats, said Mennatalla Ibrahim, a reporter for The Baltimore Sun.

“It seems to us like that language is still being developed, and it’ll be a little different from what we’ve seen in the past year in the legislation that has come out of the past legislative session,” Ibrahim told WTOP.

Democrats in Maryland have had an on-again, off-again relationship with redistricting.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has repeatedly said he wants Democrats in the state to follow through with a redistricting effort that would likely unseat U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s lone congressional Republican.

Senate President Bill Ferguson rejected a push to join other states in gerrymandering congressional districts in October 2025. But he had a change of heart, in part due to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Louisiana congressional map with two majority-Black districts, according to Ibrahim.

That ruling, Louisiana v. Callais, weakened a provision in the Voting Rights Act that allowed for race to be considered in the drawing of congressional districts and paved the way for Republicans to draw maps with the goal of maintaining control of the U.S. House.

Ferguson’s shift on gerrymandering “might possibly be him changing his mind because his constituents wanted him to,” Ibrahim said. “There’s a primary, obviously, coming up, an election coming up shortly after that.”

It’s unknown whether Democrats have the support needed in the General Assembly to approve the referendum and put the redistricting question to voters in November.

“Even if they do hold the special session, it’s unclear if people have summer plans that they can’t cancel, or if Democrats will hold up their end of the bargain of pushing for redistricting,” Ibrahim said. “Senate Democrats are feeling confident, but they’re still trying to figure out a date that works best for all of them.”

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