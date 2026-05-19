Plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach

No one was hurt when a pilot landed a small plane on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, Monday evening after the aircraft experienced mechanical issues, authorities said.

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Imagine walking along the beach and looking up in the sky, and you see a distressed aircraft headed right for you.

That’s what happened Monday evening in Ocean City, Maryland, as a pilot of a light plane having mechanical problems had to land the aircraft on the beach around 94th Street, according to local authorities.

In a video posted on the Ocean City Fire Department’s Facebook page, a small blue and white 1970 Cessna model 150 aircraft can be seen with its tail tipped up in the air and the propeller in the sand.

“It’s something you certainly don’t see very often, thankfully,” said Elena Russo, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police.

Russo said emergency units, including the fire department and police department, were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. Monday for the report of a plane crash.

The plane took off from the Ocean City Municipal Airport, and the occupants immediately realized something was wrong.

“They were having engine problems,” Russo said. “And what they had done is try to land on the beach, which is exactly what they did.”

When they arrived, Russo said they found the single engine plane with its occupants, a husband and wife, outside the aircraft, apparently unhurt. The couple refused medical treatment on the scene.

“No one on the beach was injured,” Russo said. “We’re very fortunate in many ways that this didn’t end differently.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the emergency landing.

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