After air bag thefts, residents of Prince George’s Co. complex say they ‘don’t feel safe anymore’

Residents living at the Jefferson Square Condominiums on Metzerott Road in Adelphi, Maryland, are being asked to be vigilant when it comes to their vehicles.

There have been reported thefts of air bags, including last month when nine air bags were stolen from Honda vehicles in the county, police said. Last May, some 20 Hondas were broken into in Arlington, Virginia.

On Tuesday, there was shattered glass outside of a Honda Accord in the complex’s parking lot.

Detectives said thieves busted the driver’s side window and stole an air bag right out of the vehicle.

“That’s terrible. We don’t feel safe anymore,” said Maria Calderone, who lives in the complex. “Next morning, you’re going to find something happened with your car.”

Asked about security at the complex, Calderone said there are only cameras in the building.

Property manager Hazel Ann said the complex is under 24-hour surveillance. But she encouraged residents to protect their vehicles and call police if something happens.

“We all got to be vigilant. You are your neighbor’s keeper, basically.” Ann said. “People are out here; they don’t care for your property. They’re just out here to get what they can get.”

Jacinto Zellya, who also lives in the complex, said he feels unsettled over air bag thefts in his backyard.

“It used to be normal and quiet. But it’s just happening.” Zellya said.

Detectives are working to catch the suspects and are asking residents to call police with any information related to these air bag thefts, and to take extra safety precautions by putting a steering wheel lock on their vehicles.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said air bags have become targets for thieves who steal them and resell them on the black market or on internet websites.

“A new air bag, which retails for approximately $1,000 or more from a legitimate dealer or auto repair shop, costs between $50-$200 on the black market,” according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.