Wave of nostalgia to sweep over Gen X, millennials with this Oceans Calling lineup

The Oceans Calling lineup in Ocean City, Maryland, this fall will evoke memories of beach trips past for members of Generation X and millennials.

The Oceans Calling lineup in Ocean City, Maryland, this fall will evoke memories of beach trips past for members of Generation X and millennials.

The three-day music festival from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27 includes headliners, such as the Dave Matthews Band and Hootie and the Blowfish on Sept. 25; Twenty-One Pilots and Gwen Stefani on Sept. 26; and Mumford and Sons and Matchbox Twenty on Sept. 27.

Other performers include Ludacris, Shaggy, Liz Phair, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Corinne Bailey Rae, Violent Femmes, The Head and the Heart and Hanson, among many others.

See the full lineup by visiting the Oceans Calling website.

Presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. The public sale follows at 11 a.m. if there are tickets still available.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.